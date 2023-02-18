Mouse Lake measured a tolerable 35-degree water temperature for Saturday’s Polar Plunge, with a sunny but windy 48 degrees on the lakeshore. 2023 marks 18 years of Emporians jumping in the lake to benefit the Special Olympics of Kansas.
“Ninety plungers raised well over $10,000,” emcee Scott Hayes announced. “Give yourselves a big round of applause–you raised a lot of money for Special Olympics of Kansas!”
Members of the Emporia Rec Center Natatorium Narwhal team shared their reasons for participating.
“For my family members–a cause that would really be helpful,” Leah Scheck said. Scheck works at the rec center and is studying for a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at Emporia State University.
Max Olson is a summer lifeguard at the rec center. “Special Olympics,” was his succinct response.
“I’ve always wanted to be part of it,” Kendra Hacker said. The ESU Elementary Education major added, “But this is the first time a group I’m involved with did it.”
Emporia Rec Center “Supreme Pool Rat” Jennifer Wegener noted, “It’s a good thing to do for an organization that needs the support–and it’s fun!”
Team Mouse took both top team fundraising and best team costume honors at this year’s event. Best individual costume was won by Max with Team Mouse. Lindy Whetzel, grand dame of Team Mouse, was awarded top individual fundraiser.
Whetzel was also the first one in the water this year. As she emerged from the lake, grinning and gasping, she exclaimed, “I can’t talk!” But when asked if she’d do it again, she answered, “Of course!”
Whetzel’s grandson Tommy Zimmerman does a lot of the heavy lifting for Team Mouse.
“This is an awesome event we can all do together as friends for Special Olympics,” Zimmerman said. “It’s always fun to get the group together. This year, I did my best to raise more money than Grandma did…but she is the GOAT!”
This year’s theme was “Rock-N-Plunge”, and many team costumes incorporated a rock-n-roll theme in novel ways. Teams included Team Mouse, Sigma Tau Gamma, Emporia Middle School, Emporia High School Student Council, Alpha Sigma Alpha, CareArc, Emporia Rec Center, Team Hopkins, and Emporia State University Soccer, as well as individual plungers.
The winner of the Pluck-A-Duck drawing was Hunter Williams. $315 was raised for Special Olympics Kansas via the fun rubber duckie drawing.
Brad Kraft, with Team Hopkins, noted that he and fellow plunger Renee Armstrong have “only missed one or two in 18 years. It’s a good cause, particularly the support from paramedics and EMTs. I guess you can do anything for two or three minutes for a good cause.”
The Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics of Kansas, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
To learn more, contact Brent Kaiser at kaiserb@soks.org or visit soks.org/polar-plunge.
