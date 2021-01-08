The Emporia High boys basketball team earned its third straight win Friday evening, outscoring the Junction City Blue Jays by a 20-8 margin in the fourth quarter for a 61-53 final.
“It’s exciting,” said Emporia High Head Coach Beau Welch after the game. “The most exciting thing is just seeing the look on our faces of accomplishment in what we did here tonight.”
A buzzer-beating three-point basket from Skyler Stewart at the end of the second quarter pulled the Spartans within 30-27 in what was a tight first half throughout. In the opening 16 minutes— and the game, at large — EHS again found the majority of its success on offense from Charles Snyder, who ended with 30 points and nine boards despite consistent double- and triple-teams by Junction City defenders.
A 7-0 run out of the locker room by the Blue Jays served to put the EHS deficit at 10, with the cushion holding through the 3:53 mark as the Spartans took a timeout down 41-31. Seemingly a different team out of the break, Emporia managed a 10-4 run to make things interesting heading into the final quarter.
“To be quite frank, we had a couple guys who needed to play better, defensively,” Welch said. “They have to know that, and when somebody tells you something like that, you have to respond. And, we did.”
Continuing his offensive onslaught, Snyder brought EHS back within 52-50 on one of his most athletic layups of the season, angling his body for an impressive swish and later tying the contest 52-52 at the 1:48 mark with another inside make.
Hampered by sudden offensive struggles and a full court press by Spartan defenders, the Blue Jays soon found themselves trailing 54-52 on yet another Snyder make, falling behind by four after a well-timed steal-and-score from Jacob Ortega.
It would end up being Chance Gilpin who guided Emporia High through the finish line, continuing his accurate season from the charity stripe with a 5-6 performance in the final two minutes. The Spartans overcame a 59% shooting performance by Junction City on the night, drawing desperation fouls from the Blue Jays in the final seconds to win by eight.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Welch said. “We’ve got so many guys playing well right now. Off the top of my head, I could name [several] that gave us good minutes tonight and starters that made plays for us. [There are] a lot of really good things happening right now with guys finding their groove and their role. That only happens with guys who want to get better and put in the work.”
Emporia High boys (3-2) will look to continue their win streak on the court Tuesday evening at Topeka West. Game time is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.
EHS- 15 12 14 20-61
JCHS- 13 17 15 8-53
EHS- Kirmer (2), Ortega (6), Gilpin (15), Leeds (2), Snyder (30), Stewart (6)
