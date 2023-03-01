The Emporia City Commission discussed the results of a water rates study and the need for new water meters Wednesday, though action on both items won't come for another few weeks.
Representatives from Burns and McDonnell, a Kansas City, Missouri-based company, said water rates tended to increase about 5% a year between 2000-2022.
Regionally, Emporia's water rates are also competitive but increases are needed in order to maintain both the city's infrastructure and service level.
Three options for rate increases were proposed Wednesday, which would impact residential and industrial water customers differently.
The first option would see an lower base charge increase and a higher and equal volume increase, but would have a higher impact to large industrial users. The average increase to a 5 Kgal user would be about $2.64 extra a month in 2023 and $2.16 a month in 2024.
The second option would impose larger increases for industrial users and larger meters. The advantages would be an increased fixed cost recovery and lower impacts to residential customers. The average increase would be $2.24 extra a month in 2023 and $1.91 a month in 2024.
The third option, which was the least popular with commissioners, would have a higher impact on residential users at $3.24 extra a month the first year and $2.41 a month in 2024.
Commissioners said they weren't ready to make decisions yet but were leaning toward Option No. 2. Their decision on the matter will relate directly toward the next item on the agenda — the purchase of new water meters.
Public Works Director Dean Grant said the city purchased an Automated Meter Reading system in 2010 in order to aid water services staff in acquiring monthly meter readings. The system, meters and transmitters were installed over a three-year period.
Now, however, meters are starting to fail at a high rate, and the system was sold with a 10-year lifespan.
Dean said the transmitters are being replaced at a rate of approximately 25 per week, while the meters are being replaced at a rate of about 10 per week. The system is currently out of warranty. That means the city's cost to replace and repair the equipment is getting expensive.
Finance Director Janet Harrouff and Grant both advocated for the purchase and installation of a new Advanced Metering Infrastructure, which was budgeted and adopted in the 2022 capital improvement budget. That system would allow meter readings to be sent directly to the water services department and allow customers to have real-time meter usage data at any time.
Grant said seven statements of qualifications from manufacturers were received by the city, and a panel of five whittled the list down to three systems before finally requesting quotes from Neptune and Badger.
The initial cost for the AMI system from Neptune was $2,819,130.66, plus a $27,000 yearly fee, and from Badger was $3,211,657.40, with an $80,000 year fee.
Harrouff said the system would be paid for through a combination of bonds and fee increases — if the city commission approved an increase to water rates. If the city commission declines to increase water rates, the new meters and some waterline improvement projects would be halted.
Commissioners said they weren't prepared to make a decision on that yet either, and both the water rates study and the AMI system discussion will be on the March 15 agenda.
In other business, commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Lyon County to increase retail fireworks stand permits, which haven't been changed since 2016.
The board also authorized a beer garden at Town Royal for the St. Patrick's Day Celebration scheduled for March 18, approved a beer garden for the Dynamic Discs Open block party and authorized the Emporia Main Street Common Consumption Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.