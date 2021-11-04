Albert L. Newton of Emporia died on Monday, November 1, 2021 at his home. He was 73.
Albert was born on April 18, 1948 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Elmer and Mary Louise Parker Newton. He married Freda Ingram on July 22, 1974 in Topeka, Kansas. She died on February 11, 1994 in Topeka.
He is survived by: stepson, Howard Ingram of Summerville, South Carolina; brother, Gary Saffer of Pierce City, Missouri; stepbrother, Thomas Conway of Overland Park; sister, Carol House of Greenfield, Missouri; and a host of extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his stepbrother, Don Conway, his parents, and wife.
Albert was a veteran and very proud of his service to our county. He spent 40 years in Grocery Distribution Sales before retiring.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with burial following at Fruitland Cemetery west of Americus. You can leave online condolences at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.