Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lyon County is welcoming the community to its inaugural Festival of Trees at the Flinthills Mall next week.
From Nov. 21 - 28, more than 15 Christmas trees donated and decorated by local businesses and individuals will be on display.
“Everybody loves the spirit of Christmas,” said area manager Jacque Wellnitz. “I thought it would be fun for us to support our community in a way, because the community does such a wonderful job supporting us.”
Wellnitz said supporters for the event will purchase their own trees and decorations, and bring the trees to the mall to decorate on Sunday. The trees will be on display at the mall throughout the week until they are auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
“We’re going to be able to be at the mall and we can have that foot traffic of the mall, supporting local stores and learning about Big Brothers Big Sisters,” she said. “We hope people have a lot of fun with it.”
Wellnitz has some fun activities planned throughout the week, too.
The EHS Choir will perform from 6:30 - 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. From 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Miss Kansas Ayanna Hensley will appear for a meet and greet. From 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, the community is invited to enjoy hot cocoa with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lyon County.
The tree auction is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Wellnitz said Hensley is a supporter and volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“She loves to support the program and it will be fun to meet her and ask questions,” she said.
Money raised during the auction will help the organization continue its mission of changing the lives of at-risk children in the community through meaningful relationships.
“Throughout the year we have match activities,” Wellnitz said. “The last one we did, we went and read books at nursing homes. We provided the books to the youth and we were graciously given books by the Kansas Masonic Literacy Program that’s here in town.”
BBBS also purchased pumpkins for a pumpkin carving event, and always has food and drinks available to support matches.
“We have a Match Support Specialist that takes care of that and makes sure they are well-maintained and provided for,” Wellnitz said.
Registration has technically ended for the Festival of Trees, but Wellnitz said she would welcome more registrations for the event.
For more information, or to register, visit www.kansasbigs.org/trees and follow @KSBBBSLyon on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.