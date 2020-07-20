The USD 251 North Lyon County School District celebrated the Northern Heights High School Class of 2020 with a belated — and blustery — graduation ceremony Saturday.
Held outside on the NHHS football field, the ceremony may have been a couple months late due to the ongoing pandemic, but that did not diminish the joy, optimism and laughter of the event.
Co-Valedictorians Khylee Massey and Kylee Sull each took a turn to speak during the event, touching not on what was lost during the last few months of their senior year, but rather looking forward at what was in store for the graduates as they head out into the world.
Massey, who recalled first stepping on the field at just 3-years-old, reminisced on the many happy memories that defined her high school career. Although the last few months were far different than she could have ever imagined her senior year at NHHS would be, she would not look back with regret.
“We might not have gotten our last nine weeks of high school, but I do not regret what we did get,” Massey said. “We made the most out of 3 and three quarter years as a Wildcat. That one final quarter will not define us. What we choose to accomplish next will be because we decided that losing one quarter of senior year was enough motivation to never have regrets. Dr. Ellen Taricani said, ‘We cannot change what has happened to us, but we can change how we react and how we live in the future. Living with no regrets is living successfully.’ I’d say the class of 2020 has nothing to regret.
“If we continue this way, the road to success is clear. To the future Wildcats that will walk across this stage, don’t forget us and choose to work hard for your passions. Soon, you will be where we are, sitting, wearing these fancy robes and hats. Despite your beliefs, four years will be gone in a flash. I hope that when it is your turn you won’t have regrets.”
Sull said the class of 2020 had a bright future.
“Our class and our generation is destined for great things,” she said. “Our use of technology and social media connects us with people around the world and gives us the opportunity to spread messages that go viral and turn into movements. Many of us are extremely passionate in our pursuit of purpose and leading to change bigger than ourselves. We all have the ability to achieve great things. We shouldn’t be afraid of change and improving the world around us. Change teaches us to adapt and helps us to develop resilience. Change can lead to better things. Change leads to growth.”
Sull said that, despite the call to lead and change, it was OK to sit back and enjoy the world from time to time. And, she said, be kind.
“Kindness and empathy are key,” Sull said. “Even if we do not experience the same hardships as another person, we should try to look at life in their shoes. Nobody should try to invalidate someone else’s struggles because they are different from their own.”
Both Massey and Sull thanked their parents, teachers, school staff and the USD 251 Board of Education for making Northern Heights their home away from home.
“That building became our home because of what you all have done for us,” Massey said. “Thank you for being the best family any high school student could ask for. We might not be in high school anymore but we will always be a part of this Wildcat family.”
