COTTONWOOD FALLS — Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) held a town hall meeting at HeBrews Coffee House in Cottonwood Falls on Saturday morning. Approximately 60 constituents attended.
Sen. Marshall addressed his usual talking points: the economy, COVID-19 vaccine mandates, national security and election integrity. Constituent questions ranged from global and national issues to local concerns.
One constituent wanted to know how funds from the infrastructure bill earmarked for clean water would be allocated. Marshall initially responded by stating that “Kansas didn’t get our fair share.” The constituent stated she “didn’t ask and doesn’t care,” she wanted to know how the money will be used. Marshall said it is up to states to decide.
Another constituent asked if Marshall would respond to a recent tweet from Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) stating that “our elections are fair and legitimate.” The senator said he had not seen the tweet. The constituent then pressed Marshall on whether he thinks the 2020 election results are legitimate.
“I’ve addressed this question multiple times,” Marshall said. “It’s time to move on. When Joe Biden was sworn into office, I started calling him Mr. President. I want to talk about election integrity.”
He went on to say that he wants to “make it easier to vote, harder to cheat,” as he has multiple times before. Marshall said he is “glad states are tightening voting laws” and he wants to protect the integrity and safety of election volunteers.
The constituent continued to ask for a direct answer, stating that she had looked for one “on the record” and had not found anything. Marshall then turned to the opposite side of the room to take a question from another constituent about punishing government officials for insider trading.
Another constituent voiced concern about the lack of funding for public schools and asked what can be done.
“I’m concerned about the federal government getting involved,” Marshall said. “Education is a huge priority, but the best thing I can do is create a strong economy which in turn creates a stronger tax base.”
According to the Commerce Department, the United States economy grew 5.7% in 2021, the largest annual increase since 1984.
A constituent commented on the increasing cost of fertilizer and asked if Marshall had spoken with the Secretary of Agriculture about the issue during a recent meeting.
Marshall said he did not but that the State Department has been asked to look into the issue.
Questions about the current state of affairs between Russia and Ukraine also came up, with constituents asking for clarification about what is happening and why the U.S. is involved. Marshall stated that he thinks NATO and the European Union countries should lead whatever action is taken in the region.
“I’m against sending U.S. troops to Ukraine,” he said. “I’d send them to the southern border [of the U.S.] before sending them to Ukraine.”
He went on to criticize President Biden’s strategy in dealing with Putin as “weak” before musing that the Russian president tried to bluff Biden into backing down but failed.
Coming back to local issues, a few constituents had questions about keeping small businesses alive and easing the labor shortage. Marshall said that the labor shortage is because “we’re paying people more to stay home than to work” between unemployment benefits, the increased child tax credit and affordable health insurance.
When one constituent brought up the specific example of trying to find drivers for cattle trucks, Marshall said he supports waivers for electronic logging devices and lowering the age for drivers to 18. The constituent responded, “Eighteen? That’s really scary!” which drew laughter from the room.
Marshall concluded the town hall by saying that he had spoken about what he is against at length and wanted to end by saying what he is for: “I’m for good jobs, a strong economy, stopping inflation, protecting our borders, fiscal responsibility, a strong military and the sanctity of life. And I’m for Kansas values — faith, families, communities and hard work.”
(1) comment
“I’m concerned about the federal government getting involved. Education is a huge priority, but the best thing I can do is create a strong economy which in turn creates a stronger tax base.” Roger Marshall.
Proof you don't have to be smart if your constituents are stupid enough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.