No one was hurt Saturday night when a vehicle fire broke out in the alley behind a house on the 1100 block of State Street.
Emporia firefighters found the vehicle fully involved when they arrived on the scene, according to Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage.
The engine was fully engulfed, Steinlage said, when firefighters arrived on scene, but he said he is unsure if the fire started in the engine block or if the engine block in any way caused the fire to ignite.
“That’s where the fire was located,” he said. “I do not know if that was the actual cause.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“We’re still trying to cool the engine compartment and we are conducting an investigation right now,” Steinlage said.
Only the vehicle was harmed during the fire, he said. The back of the nearby house was left untouched, though the vehicle was close to it — roughly 15 feet away, according to Steinlage. However, Steinlage said, he believed the vehicle would be a total loss.
