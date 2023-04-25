I taught about the range of variations in human reproductive systems in college general biology. Students would leave at the end of class thankful that, for them, everything had “lined up.” They realized how fortunate they were that anatomy matched their XX or XY genetics that matched their hormone balance that matched their brain region (BSTc) that provides gender identity.
But on two separate occasions, as students flooded out the back of the lecture hall, a student came up to the podium to express gratitude that I had explained not only the normal development that usually occurs, but also the variations. She explained that she had Turner syndrome. Should others learn of her condition, they would now understand. She was so grateful that this was being taught. Many biology teachers know the importance of ending widespread ignorance of variations in development.
Unfortunately, politicians are using the term “biological sex” to attempt to provide a fake scientific justification for their pre-1950s ignorance, while modern biologists understand this term is incomplete.
Turner syndrome is caused by having only one X-chromosome rather than the usual XX or XY pair. Since there is no SRY [male] gene on a Y chromosome, she develops female anatomy. But the lack of a second X chromosome usually results in a short stature and the ovaries do not develop.
Across the country, a large number of anti-trans and anti-doctor bills are being proposed and sometimes passed that refer to a supposed simplistic “biological sex” defined based on: anatomy, chromosomes, hormones and ability to reproduce. Lacking ovaries and being unable to reproduce, Turner syndrome individuals no longer fall into this simple-minded definition.
Before the 1950s, there was less understanding of the factors involved. XX and XY chromosomes were recognized in 1956. The male hormone testosterone is not only produced by testes, but also in smaller amounts in males and females by the adrenal glands. The female estrogens are not only produced by ovaries, but also by fat tissues in both males and females. And ambiguous genitalia sometimes require the obstetrician to conduct tests after delivery.
In rare cases, an anatomically obvious baby “girl” is born but has XY chromosomes and testes. Here the body cells lack receptors to testosterone and ignore the male hormone passing in the bloodstream, and outer female anatomy develops indistinguishable from a normal female infant. This is androgen insensitivity testicular feminizing syndrome.
Swyer Syndrome (described by Gim Swyer in England in 1955) occurs when an XY girl develops with a normal uterus and fallopian tubes but there are no ovaries or testes, just streak gonads. “Persistent mullerian duct syndrome” is another variation in an XY infant where all male organs develop but the female uterus and fallopian tubes also develop! These variations were understood by 1970.
By the mid-1970s, it became apparent that a few children by age 5 or 6, and well before puberty, felt a very strong sense of being masculine or feminine. This gender identity was soon located in a section of the brain labeled BSTc. This is the permanent feeling we call gender identity. It does not change day-to-day. This felt gender may or may not align with their future sexual attraction that develops during and after puberty. That is why transgender individuals are not accurately placed in the LGB... sequence that is based on sexual attraction. Indeed, nearly all (99.6%) who are correctly diagnosed and medically treated from age 5 or 6 are relieved and happy to live out their life with a body that conforms to their felt gender, and which will remain unknown to the general public around them.
The U.S. is not a leader in medical research. In the Netherlands where much of this research was first carried out, and in some other EU nations, transsexuals undergo extensive examination to ascertain their gender identity by ages 5 or 6, and then begin hormone treatment and then surgery. Trans-girls will have female body proportions and musculature. There will be no physiological “unfairness” in sports. But if treatment is withheld until after puberty, the result is less satisfactory.
The fairy tales of fake trans girls entering girl’s restrooms, or of trans-acceptance promoting more effeminate boys and assertive tomboy girls are political nonsense. Trans kids have been with us throughout history. Legislators only reveal their science illiteracy when they vote to override the child, the parents and the younger physicians who are up-to-date on this science. They condemn trans kids to a life of living in a society in conflict with who they really are. Untreated, these kids already suffer from a high rate of suicide. Legislative actions that criminalize the well-researched procedures of the modern medical profession condemn these kids to a difficult lifetime.
I'll admit I don't really understand or relate to trans or LGBT people, but I do understand they are still human beings with feelings and not some disease we can legislate away. I can still say "hi" with a smile to any human and go on with my life... minding your own business really isn't that hard. It's not the governments job to protect children from listening to stories read by drag queens, no matter how weird we might think it is... The "Genitalia Obsessed Party" should quit passing laws that target this minority group.
"The Florida House passed legislation that will allow the state to take custody of a child if they have been “subjected to or threatened with being subjected to” gender-affirming care, which includes puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy. Florida courts could modify custody agreements from a different state..." Scary stuff.
