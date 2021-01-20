Roberta D. (Eckdall) Berg, 76, Salina, Kansas, passed away at the Salina Regional Health Center, on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Roberta Drausine Eckdall was born in Greeley, Colorado February 4, 1944, the daughter of Dr. Funston J. and Clara Regina (Maurycy) Eckdall.
She was a graduate of Emporia High School and attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago majoring in textile design and weaving and married Raymond Berg in Chicago, Illinois in 1964; they later divorced. She returned to Emporia to complete her education in art at Emporia State University.
She was a Graphic Arts Instructor at Salina Area Technical College, from the time of her graduation from ESU until her retirement. On weekends she also taught a graphic art class at Emporia State University for several years. She was a member of the Emporia State University Alumni Association, and was recognized as a nominee for Teacher of The Year by her peers in the vocational education association. She was active in the art community of Salina including being a member of the Bluestem Art Gallery as well as participating in many art exhibitions. With the assistance of her sister Cathy she exhibited and sold many floral pastels at an annual exhibit on Fire Island, NY. She was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, Salina and was an avid duplicate bridge player.
In her younger years she was known for her eccentric taste in attire as well as her technical expertise in many facets of art. Her love of flowers, especially irises, became a focal point of her pastels and watercolors.
She is survived by her son, Robert Raymond Berg, Salina, Kansas; grandchildren, Ian Berg, Robert Berg, Jr. and Jewel Berg Turnbull; and four great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Susan Eckdall Cinfio, Sparks, NV, Cathy Eckdall, Brooklyn, NY, Jan Eckdall Grantham, Broomfield, CO, and Karen Eckdall Damon, Sparks, NV.
Cremation is planned. Due to present health concerns a memorial service will be held at a later date in Emporia.
A memorial has been established with the Eckdall Health Care Scholarship Fund at the Emporia State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.