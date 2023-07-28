Charles “Charle” Edward Triggs, Jr, 78, returned Home to Our Lord on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Charle was born to Myrtle Minnie (Gunkel) and Charles “Charley’’ Triggs, Sr. on November 1, 1944 on the family farm in Lyon County, KS. While still a young boy the family moved from the farm to Emporia where they welcomed another son, Raymond LeRoy. Charle graduated from Emporia High School, 1962. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1967 and Master of Science in Education in 1973 both from the Kansas State Teachers College (today it is known as Emporia State University). While attending school he worked at North Reebles.
Charle was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.
One day at work while unloading a watermelon truck he first saw Sharon Charmaine Gould (who also worked at North Reebles) of Hutchinson who would later become his wife. Charle went out of his way to talk with Sharon, even getting in trouble for sacking groceries instead of performing his job as assistant produce manager.
Their first official date was November 1st, yes his birthday — he always said Sharon was his birthday present. They were engaged by Thanksgiving and married a little over a year later on June 12, 1965. While dating, Sharon and Charle would often travel to Hutchinson to visit her family and they drove through Newton. They picked Newton as their future home town because it was in between their families. After Charle graduated, he called the Newton School District and asked them for a job. Luckily for all of us, they said yes.
Charle proudly taught various subjects at Newton High School for 50 years. Most will remember him teaching History and Government, but he also taught English in his early career. Those not in Charle’s Social Studies classes may have had him in Driver’s Education — that he taught for 51 years. Additionally, Charle held many positions within USD 373 including filming NHS football games, security at the side door of basketball games, Student Council Sponsor, and softball coach. Outside of NHS he taught at Hutchinson Junior College, filmed football games for Bethel College, and umpired.
Outside of his passion of working with Newton USD 373, Charle was a devoted husband and father. He loved and was devoted to his family by attending most events. Additionally, Charle was a member of First United Methodist Church serving on several committees and an usher the first Sunday of the month for as long as he was able. Charle was an active member of the Kansas National Education Association (KNEA) and served as a delegate for many years to their convention, and was associated with the Harvey County Republican Party. Charle was also on the Kansas State Driver’s Education Board. Charle enjoyed riding with the Newton Police Department.
Charle’s lasting legacy continues with his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon; daughter, Nicole Triggs of Houston, TX; son, Trey Triggs, grandsons, Justin and Perry (Téa) all of Wichita; and daughter, Molly (Randy) Sharrock, granddaughters, Arwin and Alexis all of Katy, TX. Charle has great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and many others he considered family members. He also considered his pets to be important members of his family, cats: Sugar Pie, Sunni, Pee Wee & beloved dog Mazy Tweed — whom his neighbors remember him taking on many walks.
Charles E Triggs, Jr., Charle, Trigger, Coach, Mr. T, Triggs, Husband, Father, and Daddy impacted a colossal amount of people during his lifetime. His impact is unmeasurable.
Visitation was on July 28, 2023 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM - family received friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Celebration of Life Services were held at First United Methodist Church in Newton at 10:00 AM on July 29, 2023 with internment immediately following at Restlawn Gardens of Memory Cemetery just outside of Newton by Highway 50.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 Southeast 3rd Street, Newton, KS 67114.
We love you and miss you.
Always remember to wear your seatbelt, drive safely and watch your speed.
