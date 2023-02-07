Residents at the 1601 W. South Ave. mobile home park can expect a road closure in the south loop, starting Wednesday.
According to the City of Emporia, the contractor for the S. Arundel Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project (Smoky Hill) will need to shut down the loop access starting Wednesday, Feb. 8.
According to the contractor, access is expected to be restored in 3-4 weeks (weather permitting). Both the east and west sides of the loop will still be accessible – only the connecting road on the south end will be closed.
