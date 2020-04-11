Robert Karl Spain of Strong City, Kansas died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home. He was 66.
Robert worked as the night custodial supervisor at Emporia State University.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
