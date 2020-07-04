Although the annual Cinco de Mayo Festival was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow is inviting the community to support the 2020 HOTT Cinco de Mayo Candidates.
"These young ladies continue to fundraise for the HOTT Scholarship program," HOTT spokesperson Sally Sanchez said. "Please support them in their efforts."
The candidates this year are Milagros Deisy Rodriguez, Jazmin Sotelo, Emelinda DelAlba, and Meredith Martinez.
Rodriguez will be a senior at Emporia High School. She enjoys going to the ranch with her dad and ride their horse. She really likes working and cooking. Upon graduating Milagros plans to go to Mexico and then return and attend college and major in Equine Studies.
Sotelo is 17-years-old. She will also be a senior at Emporia High School. Her favorite sport is softball. During her senior she also plans to attend Flint Hills Tech College and study Dental Assisting Program. Jazmin plans to attend Wichita State University and complete Dental Hygenist Program.
Emelinda DelAlba, 9, will enter third grade at William Allen White Elementary School. She dances at Kari's Dance Academy. Her favorite dances are musical theatre and jazz. Emelinda enjoys playing soccer with her family. She also enjoys spending time with her mom doing many different activities, such as hiking and sightseeing. She says she wants to grow up and be like her mom one day.
Meredith Martinez will be a second grader at Riverside Elementary School She loves to dance, sing, swim and play soccer. Meredith would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
Please support the candidates as they are fundraising for the HOTT Scholarship Program.
The coronation will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. July 11.
