Nedra Evelyn Lynch, 78, of Williamsburg, KS passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her daughter’s home in rural Williamsburg, KS.
She was born December 16, 1942 in Emporia, KS the daughter of Frank and Lois Keating. She graduated from Emporia High School with the class of 1961.
Nedra was a talented artist. Through the years she truly loved working on her many crafts, and she was a brilliant painter.
Nedra was united in marriage to Kenneth Lynch on July 14, 1963. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1984.
Nedra is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lynch and his wife, Jill, Emporia, KS; daughter, Kristine Hermreck and her husband, Jed, Williamsburg, KS; three granddaughters, Ashley Conrade and her husband, Aaron, Emporia, KS, Hannah Lynch, Emily Hermreck; one grandson, Cody Hermreck; two great grandsons, Braxton and Jaxon Conrade; a sister, Peggy Keating-Bolm and her husband, Daniel, Selma, CA; brother, John Keating and his wife, Sandra, Olathe, KS; two nieces, Sarah McLaughlin and Rachel Ross both of Olathe, KS; one nephew, Jacob Bolm, Superior, CO; and two great nephews, Tate McLaughlin and Hayes Ross.
Graveside inurnment services for family will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Rock Creek Cemetery, Waverly, KS. The service will be live streamed on the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Facebook page for friends wanting to participate virtually. Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Cancer Foundation or Williamsburg Library Fund and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences
may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.