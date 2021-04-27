There are just four more days in the 2021 edition of EmporiYUM Restaurant Month, which means there is still plenty of time to try something new and vote now for your favorite EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Month!
Throughout the month of April, participating local restaurants have been serving up some of their favorite dishes and some new dishes just for EmporiYUM.
Hungry customers have been able to visit each restaurant with their EmporiYUM Passports — available at The Emporia Gazette — and get them stamped when they dine out. Stamped pages can be returned to The Gazette, 517 Merchant St., by Thursday, May 6, to be entered into the grand prize drawing for a chance to win Dining Out for an Entire Year with a $25 gift certificate from each EmporiYUM restaurant.
Haven’t picked up your Passport yet? Don’t fret! There are still Passports available and still time to win!
And, participating restaurants also have a chance to take home the title of the 2021 EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Month. Simply vote online for your favorite participating restaurant online at www.emporiyumks.com through Friday.
“We are thrilled with the response this year,” said Gazette Editor and Publisher Chris Walker. “Supporting our local businesses is always important — and especially over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. EmporiYUM Restaurant Month has given some of our local restaurants a much needed boost this month.”
A winner will be announced Saturday, May 8 in The Emporia Gazette.
“We are looking forward to seeing who the community selects as this year’s EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Month,” Walker added. “Make sure to get online at www.emporiyumks.com and vote for your favorites today.”
