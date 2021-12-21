Carol Ann Brown, 62, passed over December 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and her Auspision friends/family.
Born October 12, 1959, Carol came home from the hospital to her family on Christmas Day. She is the daughter of Sarah Hotzel-Brown and Sylvester Brown who were farmers south of Emporia and preceded her in life. Growing up Carol took part in life on the family farm. At the age of five she became one of the first to take classes at Hetlinger Developmental Center when it first opened. Later she attended special education at Village School and Emporia High. She lived a full life working at Hetlinger Developmental Center, and engaged with family, Special Olympics, serving meals on wheels, visiting nursing homes and being a light in the community. Carol loved being part of her Auspision family and the community day services of Equal Independence. Always ready for a “fun good time”, she loved trips and made friends in New Mexico during her annual road trip to Albuquerque, NM with her sister Joan and her dear friend Sr. Marlene Perrotte, rsm. Singing, dancing, cooking, arts and crafts and celebrating birthdays and parties were among things she enjoyed.
Carol’s message in life was to love everyone and bring joy, feistiness, and love to each heart she met. There were no strangers.
She is survived by her brothers, Don, Leo, Gary (Juanita) Brown of Olpe, KS and her sister, Sr. Joan Brown, osf, of Albuquerque, NM and nieces, Stacy Benton, Jessica Brown-Barney, and Tyler Brown and numerous great nieces and nephews and her Auspision community/family.
A Rosary, followed by Mass and burial will be held Wednesday, December 22 at 2 pm at St. Joseph Church, Olpe. Masks are required by all who attend. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Hetlinger Developmental Center Greenhouse Project and Hand-in-Hand Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
