An Emporia man is accused of six drug and weapons charges, after he was arrested on Interstate 35 Tuesday night.
A statement from the Osage County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Rodriguez, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation around 9:55 p.m. About three miles east of the Waverly exit.
“During the stop, narcotics were detected,” Sheriff Chris Wells said.
Rodriguez was booked for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal use of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, lack of a drug tax stamp and marijuana possession.
The felony weapons count is due to a Lyon County jury convicting Rodriguez being convicted on felony drug charges in February 2015. He spent more than a year in community corrections.
Another felony drug arrest in Lyon County in late 2020 was dismissed in a plea agreement on misdemeanor charges.
Rodriguez was held in the Osage County Jail Wednesday morning. Prosecutors have yet to file charges against him in the latest case.
