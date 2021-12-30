Marjorie Ann Fankhauser, 86, of Madison passed away early Monday, December 27, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
She was born January 27, 1935 in Gridley, Kansas the daughter of Dwight and Alberta (Eccles) McCracken. Marjorie attended three rural schools during her childhood and later graduated from Gridley Rural High School with the Class of 1953.
She spent her entire life in Coffey and Greenwood Counties. Marjorie married her sweetheart Gene Fankhauser on October 18, 1953 at the Prairie Chapel Church near Gridley. They enjoyed over 49 years of marriage. Gene preceded her in death on October 5, 2003, just thirteen days before their 50th wedding anniversary.
Marjorie led a life of giving to family, community and church. Marjorie was a faithful member of the Lamont Wesleyan Church where she spent many years teaching Sunday school classes and helping with Vacation Bible School. She was well known for her letter writing and her cake baking and decorating skills. Her nurturing abilities extended to her many years as a teacher’s aide and office assistant at the Madison Elementary and later at the High School.
Marjorie will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Marsha (Dale) Greer of Topeka, Diane (Jeff) Williams of Madison and Kathy (Gary) Veer of Newton; her son, Terry (Mike Polich) Fankhauser of Las Vegas, Nevada; a sister, Carol (Larry) Shaffer of Overbrook; her grandchildren, Matthew (Rittney) Greer, Sasha (Josh) Moore, Lydia (Matt) Ponder, Caleb (Emily) Veer, Tyler (Olivia) Williams, KaLisa Veer, Taylor Williams; great-grandchildren, Gus and Andre Greer, Nya Kay, Dominic, Rosalie and Jeremiah“Bear” Moore, Sloan Williams; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Lamont Wesleyan Church, 2726 349th St, Madison, KS. Burial will follow services at the Lamont Apostolic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamont Wesleyan Church and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
