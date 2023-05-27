Reviewed by Craig Carlson
“The Book That No One Wanted to Read,” by Richard Ayoade, Walker Books, 2023, $17.99.
“The Book That No One Wanted to Read” is a children’s book that adults will enjoy as well. Without fitting neatly into the usual genres, Richard Ayoade uses his comedic skills to produce a book that is quirky and told from the perspective of the book itself. It took a bit to realize that. Illustrator Tor Freeman helps to bring this book to life with cartoons and visual instructions.
The instructions are very helpful. If you see a tiger in your house, do not invite the tiger to sit at a table and eat iced buns with you. No. It is much better to exit out of your house quickly and leave the tiger to bathe as long as she wishes. Another set of instructions show how to fold humans in different ways, since humans seem so intent on folding the pages of books. Do not get the book started on the practice of underlining certain words and marking up the pages. Just don’t. It would be best to talk about camel semaphore (Fig. 10). If that doesn’t work, you can try some book massage (Fig. 37).
I like how the author described a book as a delivery vehicle: “A packed truck that pulls up outside your head, laden with language and story and ideas.” But the issue was, this book did not have a pretty cover. It was a non-color, a blur. Maybe that is why no one wanted to read it. Or maybe it just didn’t want to be read. That is why it stayed up high on the top shelf. Well, that and the book had a fear of lows. It is like a fear of heights, but just the opposite. No need to worry about being jostled and touching the ground. Yuck.
A reader enters the scene and what follows is a very entertaining interview with the book. He really opens up. What a minute, you say, books don’t have mouths. I guess they communicated with their minds. You know telepathically. Which would explain why the librarian did not shush them. But she would have if she had known. She does not seem like the friendly kind.
There is a lot of word play and phrasing that will make this book enjoyable to adults. Would children enjoy the illustrations? Yes. Would children enjoy the text? I am not sure. I had trouble following it at times.
If you make it through the wacky illustrations and at times “where is this going?” text, you will be rewarded with the real reason for the title. Why no one wanted to read the book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.