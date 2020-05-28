Fundraiser for Gonzalo Peralta
Flint Hills Lanes host a fundraiser for Gonzalo Peralta 1 - 3 p.m. and 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. June 13 at the bowling alley, 1519 W. 6th Ave. Peralta is currently hospitalized in Topeka as he fights COVID-19.
Call 343-2695 to reserve your lane. $15 per person. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Commodities available for income-eligible families
The Salvation Army of Emporia will distribute commodities to income eligible families, curbside, in front of their annex located at 209 W. 4th Ave., 2 - 4 p.m. today or until supplies are gone.
Vehicles must enter from the West and be facing East: Families must remain in their vehicles, other than opening up their own trunk for staff to load boxes into the vehicle (keeping 6 ft distances). Staff will not walk across the street to serve families parked across the street. If person’s are on foot, the sidewalk will be marked, and person’s should remain 6 ft from non family members.
These boxes are currently for income eligible families. The Salvation Army will be providing Disaster Hazard Distribution boxes for all other families at a date to be announced in June. For more information call: 342-3093.
Virtual dog jog
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills invites the community to participate in a virtual dog jog to celebrate our furry companions. Log an outdoor activity anytime through May 30.
To participate in this free event, contact the Humane Society on Facebook or email director@humanesocietyflinthills.org, and provide your name, what activity you have done/will do outside for this event. A participation certification can be emailed or mailed if requested.
Donations are appreciated.
180 Disaster Relief Fresh Food Giveaway
Note: The Abundant Harvest is out of food until 3 p.m. Friday. They will receive another semi-truck at that time.
Typically, the 180 Disaster Relief Fresh Food Giveaway will be held from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 4 - 6 p.m. through June 26 at Abundant Harvest, 1028 Whittier St. Curbside pickup. Fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy products are free to all.
Community blood drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive for the American Red Cross is set for noon - 6 p.m. June 3 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 4 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Blood donations are needed now more than ever during the pandemic. To make your life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767.
Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications for children birth to age 5. They offer free half-day preschool classes and free full-day preschool services for families who meet eligibility requirements.
Free full day child care options are also available for children birth to age three, through high quality child care partnership sites. These services are available to any family that is working or going to school. ECKAN also offers free home visitation services to all families prenatal to children age 5 who meet eligibility requirements.
Parents who are interested in services should contact ECKAN Head Start at 342-2304 or 343-3270 or visit www.eckan.org. Email Theresa Whalen at twhalen@eckan.org or Shelli McElfresh at smcelfresh@eckan.org with questions.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is set for June 27 at Reading City Park. The 5K run/walk or 14-mile gravel bike ride benefits Handlebars of Hope.
Pre-register by June 12 to receive a T-shirt. Registration is $20. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Visit Tornado Trot and Trail on Facebook for updates and information.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.