Those who argue that the two major parties are similar may have been able to argue that way in the 1950s, but no longer.
Republicans — and not just the MAGA variety — have shown themselves in opposition to women’s rights and bodily autonomy, contraception, sensible gun reform, unions, voting rights and basic democracy, good education, climate science, Social Security, Medicare, affordable health care, gay marriage, tolerance of LGBTQ+ rights, and almost anything that is supported by the majority of people.
Instead, their only major legislation in the past 5+ years was a $2 trillion tax cut that benefitted the ultra-wealthy almost exclusively. They corruptly appointed three additional reactionary members to the Supreme Court that has since destroyed the rights promised under Roe. In short, they have no platform except continuing pollution of our politics, our world, and vengeful obstruction of anything the Democrats support. Party over country at all costs.
Contrast that with the progress the Biden administration has been able to accomplish IN SPITE OF Republican obstruction: Lower gas prices, record low unemployment and job growth, record low child poverty, climate change and infrastructure and gun safety legislation, inflation reduction, veterans health care, CHIPS & Science Act, reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, effective distribution of Covid vaccines, reduction of student loan burdens, and kept Ukraine on the map.
Biden also kept promises to appoint a woman of color to the Supreme Court and to end America’s longest most expensive war. Democrats are imperfect, but at least they are actually doing things to help ordinary Americans.
Accordingly, it is critical that we all vote, and oust Republicans who stand in the way of common-sense reforms, vote NO on the two amendments on the Kansas ballot, and YES on retention of Kansas Supreme Court Justices. Vote for morality, integrity, and character; vote for Democrats.
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
