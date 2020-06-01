David John Oliva of Emporia died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. He was 45.
He worked at Simmons.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the main pavilion behind the tennis courts at Peter Pan Park. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
