Police are passing a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team to the county attorney, officers announced Thursday.
But Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman told The Gazette Thursday afternoon that he's still waiting to obtain it.
“I'm informed we have not received anything from law enforcement yet,” Goodman said..
A police report released Thursday gives few details on what happened, but according to a separate email received by The Gazette the incident occurred on Saturday following a scrimmage when a group of players "attacked" several underclassmen.
The only name on the police report is that of an investigating detective. But it claims the alleged battery involved an undisclosed “personal weapon.”
The alleged offender may be an adult, as the report has no markings to indicate that a juvenile was involved.
Goodman said 18 is the boundary age for determine whether someone in Kansas is an adult or a juvenile.
“This is all we are able to provide,” Capt. Ray Mattas of the Emporia Police Department said in an email accompanying the report. “No other information will be released by our department.”
Emporia Public Schools have said nothing beyond a statement released Tuesday morning.
“We are currently aware of a situation involving EHS Football and we are working with the Emporia Police Department. Practice was canceled for football yesterday to assist in those efforts,” it said.
Head football coach Keaton Tuttle also has not commented. Nothing was added at Wednesday night's school board meeting.
The Spartans resumed practice Tuesday. The football team opens the season Friday, September 2 at Pittsburg.
