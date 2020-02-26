Slowly but surely, the Emporia High girls team watched its hopes of returning to state dwindle during the final rounds of play at Wednesday afternoon’s bowling regional at the Flint Hills Lanes.
Even so, seniors Kinsey Miller and Maddie Munoz made the most of their opportunities.
The E-High girls were fifth as a team, but Miller and Munoz were among the top three remaining individuals, meaning both will go to next week’s 5-1A State Tournament in Wichita.
“We have grown, this season, together,” Munoz said. “We bowl with each other all the time. So now, going with her, it’s just another thing that makes us closer.”
Miller has remained atop the Spartans’ leaderboard throughout the year, but next in line has been somewhat of a revolving door depending on the day. In potentially her final action, Munoz re-emerged to be Emporia’s runner up, finishing 11th overall with a 522-series.
For Munoz, it was also a somewhat redemptive effort. In her sophomore year, she was less than a handful of pins shy of qualifying for state.
Wednesday, she knocked enough down to make amends.
“My second game was kind of rough but (the overall finish) is better than I’ve done all year,” she said.
The two will be joined by Tanner McGuire, who was still on the outside looking in until a late push by DeSoto changed the team-qualifying dynamic. That opened a door which allowed McGuire to jump through as the final individual on the boys side.
“I barely missed last year, so that kind of broke my heart,” he said. “This year I qualified, so I’m excited for it. It wasn’t my best, but it was enough to get there.”
The Emporia High boys tallied 3,020 pins to place fifth as a team. After McGuire, Chase Swift and Khalil Sanchez both bowled a 571. Shawnee Heights and Topeka-Seaman finished atop the team leaderboards with a 3,532.
The girls saw Seaman win with a dominating total of 3,488 pins. Shawnee Heights was second at 2,831. Though Emporia High was postured as high as third early in the competition, by the end of the afternoon, they fell to fifth with a total of 2,487.
“They’ve worked all worked their butts off all year long, they bowled their butts off today,” EHS Head Coach Kimberly Vanley said. “They may not have bowled the way they wanted to, but ultimately I told them at the end of the day, ‘look, you made it to state, not a lot of people can say that.’”
“Teamwise, (for) our boys I knew it was going to be tough coming in. Our girls, we were in third at the beginning... it was just kind of tough today. They came in here with that mindset of ... it doesn’t matter where we finish, we’re happy we’ve got to be here and we finish where we finish.”
So the Spartans’ trio will prepare themselves for next Friday, while the rest of the Emporia High teams will work to improve their form for next season.
‘We’re going to come back bigger, badder and stronger and we’re going to show them who we are,” Vanley said.
