The Emporia American Legion will observe Flag Day with a number of activities this year.
According to Post No. 5 Commander Clay Childs, the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will visit the legion, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, to present Vietnam Veteran Medallions to more than 30 area Vietnam War-era veterans.
The medallions honor the service of Kansas veterans who served honorably on active duty anytime between Feb. 28, 1961 - May 7, 1975. These medallions are one way the American Legion and the State of Kansas continue their work to show appreciation and support for area Vietnam veterans.
Immediately following the Medallion ceremony, the public is encouraged to attend and to stay for the American Legion annual Flag Retirement Ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
The American Legion will be joined by representatives of other organizations and first responders to ceremoniously retire one flag and then demonstrate how anyone can appropriately retire their own flag.
Barbeque meals by Schrockbier Old Smokehouse will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.