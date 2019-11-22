The Salvation Army officially opened its 2019 Red Kettle campaign during a kickoff event at the Emporia Arts Center Friday morning.
The goal this year is to raise $63,000 in 27 days, according to Captain Deb Thompson. Kettles were placed at Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply, Reeble’s Country Mart and Good’s Cash Saver Friday, with kettles being placed at Dillons, Walmart and Hobby Lobby Nov. 29.
Bell ringers will be stationed at these locations from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday for the duration of the campaign.
“We’ve started ringing today and we’ll keep ringing until Christmas Eve until 5 p.m.,” she said. “If we don’t meet our goal, we serve less people, and we don’t want to do that. We want to serve as many people as possible. A goal like that seems really huge, but it’s absolutely necessary to meet the needs of our community.”
Money raised during the campaign stays in Emporia to help with food and housing assistance, emergency assistance and employment assistance. Thompson said last year the Salvation Army served 64 households with housing assistance, 209 households with utilities, 1,253 households with food and 80 individuals with clothing assistance. They also helped provide Christmas gifts to 281 children and provided a Christmas meal to 562 individuals last year.
“This is our 125th year in Emporia, and we’re going strong for another 125 years,” she said.
Thompson said there are some community partnerships going on this year that may inspire the community to donate. Four retired kettles were pulled out of storage and decorated by local artists Kaila Mock, Shayli Gentry, Molly Mansel and Kristin Oberle.
The kettles are currently on display at the arts center through 4 p.m. Nov. 30 and people can stick donations into the kettle of their choice. The winning artist will be announced Dec. 2.
“Deb approached me about the wonderful idea of including the artists in decorating the kettles and I thought, ‘What a wonderful idea in partnering with another non-profit,’” EAC Executive Director Dawn Young said. “We’re all in this together to help the community as one, so it’s a great partnership to help the Salvation Army help the community.”
From 8 a.m. - noon Dec. 14, the Emporia Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Emporia Fire Department will compete in Badges United to see which department can bring in the most donations. The Emporia Police will be stationed at Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply, LYSO will be stationed at Walmart by the south doors and the fire department will be stationed at Walmart’s north doors.
Another new partnership this year is called “Real Estate Wednesday” with local real estate companies Coldwell Banker, Ek Real Estate and Farm & Home.
From 4 - 7 p.m. Dec. 18, each company will also compete to bring in the most donations, with Farm & Home located at Bluestem, Ek Real Estate located at Walmart’s north doors and Coldwell Banker located at Walmart’s south doors.
Jamie Sauder of Coldwell Banker said he was excited to be part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.
“We were excited to be a part of it and everyone is really familiar with the kettle drive, so we’re really excited to take a larger part in it this year,” he said. “It’s very important for us to give back and it’s at the very core of what we do. We don’t just work here; we live here, and it’s important that we be a part of the community. Giving back isn’t something that we do because it’s the ‘right’ thing to do. We do it because it’s fulfilling and we enjoy it, and it helps make our community the place that it is.”
In addition to accepting cash, the Salvation Army has started accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay at the kettles. Smart chips and QR codes have been placed on Red Kettle signs across the country so that shoppers may “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.
Thompson said she wanted to thank the community in advance for its continued support of the Salvation Army’s mission.
“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the community ahead of time, even before they’ve gone out to ring or before they’ve gone out and given,” Thompson said. “Our organization could not serve the community without the support of the community.”
Those interested in helping the Salvation Army as a bell ringer this year can register online at www.registertoring.com or call 342-3093 for more information.
