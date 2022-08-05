The Lyon County Fair is officially underway with the opening of the carnival Thursday night.
Crowds of folks turned out to play games and enjoy the rides.
The first grandstand event of the fair is the Ranch Rodeo, set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for grandstand events can be purchased in advance from any Lyon County 4-Her until July 26. Adult tickets will be $10 and children 12 and under get in for two dollars. You can also purchase your tickets online at lyoncountyfairks.org. Tickets purchased at the fairgrounds will be $15 each. Carnival wristbands are $25 each night.
Exhibits are displayed for public viewing at the Anderson Building from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Aug. 5 - 8. Commercial exhibits are viewable at the Bowyer Building from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Aug. 5 - 8.
