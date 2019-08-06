Emergency personnel responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Lyon County Tuesday afternoon.
At about 1:50 p.m., scanner traffic indicated a vehicle fire near the intersection of Road 180 and Road B2, near Plymouth. Dispatch indicated the fire was located underneath the hood of the passenger vehicle and was not near any structures.
All occupants of the vehicle were said to be out and unharmed, according to scanner traffic.
We will have more information as it is provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.