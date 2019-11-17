It perhaps was most fitting that the final defensive dagger for Emporia State came from a fifth-year senior on Saturday afternoon.
Though it wasn’t one that might easily be expected.
Senior d-lineman Tre’Vaun Ammons pounced on a loose ball in the end zone with about three minutes to go, all but sealing a 34-14 victory over Central Oklahoma.
The fumble was the fourth turnover by UCO in a game that the Hornet defense kept pressure on the opposing quarterbacks throughout.
“It makes your job a lot easier when your defense plays like that, forces turnovers,” ESU quarterback Braden Gleason said. “(It) makes you feel comfortable back there when they have your back.”
Gleason helped get the Hornets off on the right foot, as they opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive. That did involve three quarterbacks as senior Pat Briningstool started the contest, but after a first-down gain by fellow senior Seth Surface, both were substituted out for the rotation regulars.
When ESU got down to the Bronchos’ 2-yard line, Dalton Cowan stepped in, just for one play, a two-yard run around the left corner for a touchdown. It was just the third time ESU had reached the end zone with its first drive this season, something that had seemed to become almost a trademark for the Hornets’ offense in recent years.
“There was a lot of doubt circulating around this season and it just showed that it’s still Hornet football, nothing’s changed and we’re not going to miss a beat,” senior defensive back Lawson Holbert said.
The doubt Holbert cited was nothing more than the Hornets’ agony of watching postseason aspirations fade into a 4-7 campaign, just the second season ESU has finished below .500 since 2010.
Those setbacks also didn’t deter head coach Garin Higgins from lauding his players, including 12 four or five-year seniors.
“For the struggles, all the adversity that we’ve had this year, of course (it’s) disappointing but I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” he said. “Those guys have done a great job. They’ve represented our program the right way, even through out struggles this year ... they always showed up ready to come to work. There’s always frustrations when you’re losing and you struggle ... but these guys stuck together. I enjoyed coming to practice, being around them, they’ve had a lot of success here. They’ve been to the postseason twice, (had) three winning seasons, (were) part of a record-setting 11 straight wins. Part of what our football program’s about is cultivating these guys and developing them along the way and then at the same time, those guys becoming closer together as a team and I think that’s what pulls us through these tough times and this class is a great indication of that.”
UCO’s first possession did little more than spark the Hornets even more, as senior defensive end Parker Bass batted a pass into the air which found the hands of Holbert. A few moments later, Clark Schoonover booted a 23-yard field goal to make the lead 10-0.
“That’s what our DNA is,” Holbert said of securing turnovers. “That’s what our defensive coaches preach when they go out and recruit. For us to get back and show the freshmen that’s what we’re about — it’s definitely good.”
UCO closed the gap early in the second quarter at 10-7, but the Hornets had another answer in them before half when Gleason found Cole Schumacher for a 23-yard touchdown pass with seconds to spare.
“Those (seniors) have done everything here and i just wanted to do what I could to send them off on a right note,” Gleason said.
The southpaw sophomore finished the game with 160 yards and a pair of touchdown throws. He also had an interception, which was on a throw batted away from its intended target.
“He’s very aware of the surroundings — could he have played better? No question — but he managed our offense the way it needed to be managed and protected the football besides the one ricochet, I thought we moved the ball effectively.”
UCO again slashed its deficit early in the third, but would get no closer than 17-14.
Gleason found Wil Amos for a 37-yard score and Schoonover added another field goal to make it 27-14.
The Bronchos’ final fumble, which Ammons turned into a score, essentially sealed any hope for a late-game comeback.
“These guys right here, I’ve been with them a long time and it just (means) the world right now,” Ammons said. “Gee Stanley ... got the strip sack (and) heard everyone yelling ball. I looked back and saw the ball and ran after it and ... I did not let it go, I held onto it.”
Carlos Grace finished with 24 carries for 108 yards and Schumacher had a team-high six catches for 54 yards.
Stanley had a pair of forced fumbles and one recovery while Holbert had two interceptions for the ESU defensive unit.
Emporia State’s defense held the Bronchos to a season-low 175 yards of total offense while the Hornets had 349, ending their slate with consecutive victories after a five-game skid.
“It gives us great momentum going into next season,” Gleason said. “We’ve got to build off these last two wins and keep getting better.”
The Hornets will graduate 17 seniors from the program.
“We made it personal to ourselves to leave this program better than we found it,” Holbert said. “I think the way we came out and the way we played today, that definitely exemplified that.”
