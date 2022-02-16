Special to The Gazette
Communities In Schools of Mid-America has received a $10,000 grant from the E.L. & Z. Irene Hopkins Foundation.
The funds will be used to support CIS of Mid-America programming in Emporia. Activities funded by the grant include providing whole-school and individual student supports at four Emporia schools: Logan Avenue Elementary, Walnut Elementary, William Allen White Elementary and Emporia High.
The E.L. & Z. Irene Hopkins Foundation’s mission is to provide support and funding for programs that will help improve, in tangible ways, the quality of life and life circumstances of children and the people that serve children.
Communities In Schools of Mid-America is part of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to empowering underserved students to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future. CIS of Mid-America provides services in 70 schools to approximately 39,000 students each year by placing Student Support Coordinators directly inside the schools to work with students. Learn more at www.cismidamerica.org.
The E.L. and Z. Irene Hopkins Foundation is a private foundation established primarily to benefit children in Lyon County, Chase County, Morris County, and Coffey County, Kansas. The Foundation’s mission is to provide support and funding for programs that will help improve, in tangible ways, the quality of life and life circumstances of children and the people that serve children. Learn more at www.thehopkinsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.