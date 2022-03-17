Xavier "X" A. Sosa of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home. He was 56.
Services will be at 10:00 am Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Windy. A steady rain in the morning, with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2022 @ 11:57 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.