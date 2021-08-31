“We got a target on our chest. Everybody’s going to come after us.”
That has been Olpe football head coach Chris Schmidt’s message to his team as it prepares to defend last year’s 1A state championship this fall.
In 2020, the Eagles rolled through their competition en route to a perfect record and a title. The defense shut out six opponents — including Oakley in the state championship game — and gave up a total of 35 points all year long while the offense scored 48 or more points in seven games.
While five players graduated from last year’s squad — including Kansas Shrine Bowl pick Jordan Barnard — this year’s nine seniors comprise almost one-third of Olpe’s 30-man roster. That list includes quarterback Damon Redeker, defender Ted Skalsky and running back Derek Hoelting.
“We got a good nucleus to build around with some kids that obviously went through last year and even the year before, so we’re going to lean on them awful hard,” said Schmidt, who enters his 15th season in 2021.
Senior Angel Rios-Cortez started on defense last year and will start on both sides of the ball in 2021, as will Brayden Weiss, according to Schmidt. Triton Ybarra was last year’s starting center and he will start to see more time on defense this year as well.
“I expect good things out of them,” Schmidt said. “They were solid for us last year and I think that they’ve come along.”
Junior Garret Cole will come off the offensive line and move into the offensive backfield as well as playing defense. Darren Heins played a bit of receiver last year and will play offense and defense this year. Truman Bailey dealt with injuries during 2020, but Schmidt expects him to be a two-way starter.
Rowdy Orear, Ethan Redeker and Blake Skalsky are sophomores who Schmidt said might not start right away but who “have a pretty good understanding of what they’re doing. They just have to fine it up and continue to improve.”
Schmidt said his team’s strength is its experience, with so many players returning from a team that fought its way to a championship during a year that required so much attention to off-the-field procedures as a result of COVID-19.
“We’ve been in some tough situations and so I hope we can build off of that,” he said. “That senior bunch has ... played quite a bit of ball for us the last couple of years. That experience and those leaders, they’re the type of kids that I think are hungry and I think they’re going to continue to push themselves to get better.”
An area of some concern will be the kicking game, as Gabe Castillo — whom Schmidt described as “one of the best that we’ve ever had” — graduated last season. Schmidt said that kickoffs and extra points will likely be a committee responsibility.
“A kickoff, it affects a lot,” he said. “Gabe put it down there deep so our coverage was able to get down. We had a high kickoff and we had time to get down there. Right now, our kickoff’s a little sporadic. It might be a line drive. Well, we can’t get down the field as fast. Kicking it affects other things too, that type of stuff, field position. Field position was huge for us last year and Gabe was a huge part of that.”
Even though Schmidt is coming off his second state championship in football, he hasn’t really done anything to reinvent the wheel. In fact, he acknowledged that a lot of his coaching philosophy sounds “cliche,” but it’s clear that it works.
“It’s a team-oriented thing and everybody’s got to do their part and trust each other to do their part,” he said. “If we do those — I talk about it day one, I talk about it day 100 — if we can block people, we can tackle people and we can execute at a pretty consistent rate, we’ll compete with anybody we play. For us, it’s just the fundamentals and the basics. We’re not going to try to get too carried away and be fancy and all this terminology. Let’s just do the basic fundamentals and if we do it pretty well as a group, we’ll compete with anybody we go up against.”
The Eagles will begin their run at back-to-back state championships when it welcomes Ellinwood to town at 7 p.m. Friday.
