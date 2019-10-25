Students from North Lyon County Junior High School’s Civic Action Training Squad class announced a project fundraising total of $2,051.75 during an assembly Wednesday afternoon.
The money — raised through a school-wide penny war, pie-in-the face raffle, 50/50 raffle and bake sale —will be donated to Sandy Knight’s Never Let Go Fund which assists area families affected by childhood cancer.
“This class is 100 percent project-based and 100 percent student-led,” said CATS Supervisor Elly Dice said. “I am just simply there as a guide. I am blown away by this first nine-weeks group and their commitment to making a positive change in our community. These students organized school-wide fundraisers. They created informational presentations and educated the lower-elementary classes on how to be civically engaged as well as what the purpose of the Never Let Go Fund does within our community. It wasn’t just about raising money for this group. They were determined to spread awareness about childhood cancer.”
