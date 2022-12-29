City crews are on the scene of a water main break in the 1000 block of Michelle Street, Thursday afternoon.
The city reported the leak just before 3:30 p.m. Water will reportedly be shut off to the Bluestem Apartments complex.
Emporia Fire Department personnel were just on scene at Bluestem Apartments for reports of smoke at 1021 Mary St.
The city said that another water main break initially reported at 2400 W. 12th Ave. turned out to be a false alarm.
