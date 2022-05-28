Review by Molly Chenault
“The Book of Cold Cases” by Simone St. James, Berkley, 2022, $27.00.
In 1977, Claire Lake, Oregon, was shaken by the Lady Killer Murders: Two men, seemingly randomly, were murdered with the same gun, with strange notes left behind. Beth Greer was the perfect suspect — a rich, eccentric twenty-three-year-old woman, seen fleeing one of the crimes. But she was acquitted, and she retreated to the isolation of her mansion.
Oregon, 2017. Shea Collins is a receptionist, but by night, she runs a true crime website, the Book of Cold Cases — a passion fueled by the attempted abduction she escaped as a child. When she meets Beth by chance, Shea asks her for an interview. To Shea’s surprise, Beth says yes.
They meet regularly at Beth’s mansion, though Shea is never comfortable there. Items move when she’s not looking, and she could swear she’s seen a girl outside the window. The allure of learning the truth about the case from the smart, charming Beth is too much to resist, but even as they grow closer, Shea senses something isn’t right. Is she making friends with a manipulative murderer, or are there other dangers lurking in the darkness of the Greer house?
The latest book from Simone St. James, author of “The Sun Down Motel” and “The Haunting of Maddy Clare,” is perhaps her best work yet. St. James excels at writing about true crime from the perspective of regular people who have come into contact with it. Many crime novels feature a hard-boiled detective or apathetic sleuth. This is all well and good, but there is usually a certain element of experience to those characters that turns the story into a battle of wits between the hero and the villain. In “The Book of Cold Cases,” Shea’s ultimate goal is to find out who and why, and the book is a fantastic exploration of what makes a person evil.
I thoroughly enjoyed “The Sun Down Motel” when I read it, but I liked this newest novel even more. It seems as though St. James has hit her stride with a great balance of crime and supernatural.
