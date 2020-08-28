CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has started a three-part series to address the stigma of substance use disorders, how to be an ally and how to address the issues in specific sectors.
Part one aired Tuesday with naming stigma and planning by Donald McDonald, a trainer, social worker and recovery activist.
“We’re going to address stigma and eliminate discrimination as it impacts substance use disorders,” McDonald said.
Before changing the name to substance use disorder, the term commonly used was substance abuse. He shared how harmful language can label and cause internalized stigma.
McDonald defined internalized stigma as an inhibition to seeking help and achieving the recovery outcome. This decreases hope, capacity to get better and decreases advocating for oneself, while also making the person in need of help sicker by the attitude they have toward themselves after hearing negative stereotypes and perceptions.
“Language intervention is one that I cannot overemphasize that is well within your power to do right now,” he expressed.
Stigma and stereotypes diminish people with substance use disorder’s rights and their chances to achieve full potential and pursuit of happiness. However, McDonald urged for everyone to agree that not everyone understands why people use drugs and not everyone agrees to what recovery is. Nobody takes the same path of recovery.
After conducting his own research and surveys, McDonald shared that recovery is “a lifelong process of individuals addressing the aspects of themselves they wish to change and the nonlinear process of improving their health and wellness.”
Recovery can be more than just the absence of drugs and alcohol, recovery can be fully self-actualizing potential. McDonald shared his own story of substance use disorder, recovery and achieving his potential.
“Born into adverse childhood experiences, born into poverty, born into chaos and family history of mental and substance use disorders. Naturally, in the 5th grade I was exploring chemicals and started with tobacco and alcohol,” he said. “For the first time in my life, I began to feel safe and I began to feel comfortable.”
In high school, he demonstrated symptoms of bipolar and post traumatic stress disorder. However, he continued to use alcohol, drugs and cannabis to medicate the trauma and emotions that had been unaddressed. In the 80s, McDonald joined the U.S. Navy. He turned heavily into drinking, which he said was considered a normal behavior in the navy.
McDonald said he had never felt more loved and affirmed while he was in the service. Eventually, his COs sent McDonald to receive treatment.
Treatment was only temporarily effective.
He spent six years as the signals intelligence officer, but after going through a divorce he returned to using substances. He was let on from the navy with an honorable discharge. Then, he spent the next 12 years in and out of the cycle.
“I was still not addressing my mental disorders and trauma,” he said. “I would have cycles of amazing wellness and I would have cycles where I threw it all away and broke everyone’s heart.”
That all changed October 2004.
“I had a little spark of hope in me,” McDonald shared. “Maybe I could actually be a decent husband, a present father and an OK friend along with no longer being hijacked by substances.”
He had immediate access to adequate and appropriate evidence-based treatment that was trauma-informed in his community.
“I’ve sustained in recovery now for 15 years,” he said.
He went back to school to get his Master’s degree in social work. He became a licensed clinician, a community leader and a teacher to help people sustain recovery.
“I am here before you now as an activist telling you that the same opportunities … [are] not afforded to all human beings and they all deserve [opportunities],” Donald said. “I deserved love and compassion. I deserved opportunity and equity. I deserved these things, because I was a human with value.”
With proper treatment, people are healthier, have a better financial and family life, increased civic engagement, are employed, vote during elections, have insurance and go back to school for higher education.
McDonald did research and found that in 2016, every dollar invested in treatment and recovery saves $4 in healthcare costs and $7 in criminal justice costs.
“That’s the value,” he said. “That’s the argument we can bring into our discussions of diminishing the stigma around people who use drugs and promoting immediate access to adequate and appropriate treatment and recovery support services.”
Everyone has potential to get well, have love and live an exceptional life, be involved in their community and share their story.
“They deserve our love, too,” McDonald said.
Part Two of the series, "Being An Ally," will be shown via Zoom from noon - 1 p.m. Sept. 22. Follow CrossWinds on Facebook @crosswindsks for information on attending. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.
