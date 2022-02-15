Special to The Gazette
ValuNet Fiber, a member of the Cable One family of brands, recently awarded a $2,000 grant to Hetlinger Developmental Services, Inc. through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund.
Through this program, the company awarded more than $100,000 in grants during the winter of 2021 to 32 nonprofit organizations across its 24-state footprint.
Hetlinger Developmental Services, which provides services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that allow them opportunities to increase their independence, productivity, integration and inclusion into their communities, received a grant from ValuNet Fiber to help build a greenhouse on its property as a part of its Planting Hope Initiative.
“The Planting Hope Initiative will allow Hetlinger to expand enrichment and educational opportunities for our program participants,” said Trudy Hutchinson, Hetlinger Developmental Services Executive Director. “Having an environmentally-controlled and ADA-friendly greenhouse on-site will enable us to offer a year-round horticulture therapy program to those we serve. Thanks to funding from this grant, once the greenhouse is complete, our new program will allow participants to learn new skills, build self-confidence, achieve a sense of responsibility, improve motor skills, increase physical activity, and reduce stress.”
The Charitable Giving Fund annually awards more than $200,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by ValuNet Fiber and the other Cable One family of brands (Sparklight, Fidelity Communications, and Hargray), and concentrates support in the following priority areas:
F Education and Digital Literacy
F Food Insecurity
F Community Development
Nonprofit organizations will have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2022 grants will open between April 1 -30.
“Through our philanthropic initiatives and support of our local nonprofit organizations, we are helping to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference in the cities and towns where we live and work,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.
The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:
F Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint. To date, the company has donated more than 2,000 Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.
F Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing racial equality, justice, education and diversity, including the Equal Justice Initiative, the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.
F Supporting the mission of Special Olympics Arizona, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
F Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. To date, the company has planted 120,000 trees in its markets and national forests.
F Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.
For more information about ValuNet’s Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.myvalunet.com/charitablegiving.
