Emporia State Athletics will rebroadcast a series of past Hornet wins on YouTube and Facebook this fall to help give ESU fans a taste of competition. The replays began with the Emporia State football game against Central Oklahoma from November 16, 2019.
The football replays will include insider commentary from Hornet head coach Garin Higgins. A schedule for soccer and volleyball replays will be released next week.
