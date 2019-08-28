Stuart Arlin Childers, 72, died April 11, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas.
Stuart was born August 16, 1946 in Emporia, Kansas to Clarence and Verda Childers.
He graduated from Emporia High in 1965. He joined the Navy reserves April 1964 serving active duty aboard the USS Francis Marion. Following his discharge in 1970 he worked as a long haul truck driver. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Kelly and Margaret Burr and a son, Shane Childers, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Sharman Wallace and Milly Childers
Boydston of Missouri.
Cremation was in Wichita by
Baker Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.