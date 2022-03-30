KANSAS CITY, MO. — Recent years have made for plenty of speculation for the future of the Truman Sports Complex.
Most of the talk has centered around the Kansas City Royals and a potential future move to a ballpark in downtown Kansas City. On Tuesday, Chiefs president Mark Donovan suggested a new location could lead the franchise across state lines.
Kevin Clark, who cover the NFL for The Ringer, floated Donovan's comment from the owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.
Clark's tweet read: "Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas. They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt's stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch."
With social media quickly catching wind of the report, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas chimed in himself.
"Kansas City has proudly hosted the Chiefs since the early 1960s. We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come."
Back in November, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said the franchise would be keeping tabs on the Royals moves.
"We're going to watch as they go through the process, and at some point here in the next year or so, start thinking about what's next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint," Hunt said. He also called Arrowhead "one of the finest stadiums in the league" thanks to renovations made a decade ago, and the club has continued to make cosmetic updates with new seating and fan areas in recent years.
But a move for the Royals would mean tax dollars, which the Chiefs could want to get in on.
In a statement, according to the Kansas City Star, Jackson County executive Frank White said he'll work to keep both teams.
"Jackson County has been the proud home of Arrowhead Stadium since 1972. And to this day, Arrowhead Stadium continues to be the best and loudest football stadium in world, providing the greatest fan experience in the NFL thanks in large part to the significant investments made by Jackson County residents. The Chiefs and the Royals are under contract until at least 2031. The County looks forward to working with all involved to ensure both teams remain in Jackson County for decades to come."
While a lengthy process will play itself out, a possible landing spot across state lines would be near the Legends in Kansas City, Kansas, near Kansas Speedway and Children's Mercy Park. But the Royals leaving the Truman Sports Complex would create additional space for the Chiefs to build a retail and entertainment district, an idea that has been floated around since tax proposals nearly two decades ago.
