The Northern Heights girls forced 39 Madison turnovers en route to a 49-19 win on their home court Friday night.
The two teams traded buckets to start the first quarter, knotting the game up at four before a 3-pointer from Northern Heights’ Aubrey Hinrichs put the Wildcats on top 7-4. A basket apiece later, the period ended with a 9-6 lead in favor of Northern Heights.
In the second quarter, things turned sloppy for both sides. The Wildcats and the Bulldogs pulled off a stretch in which they combined for turnovers on 18 of 21 possessions going back to the first quarter.
Makenna French broke the dry spell for Northern Heights with just under five minutes to play in the half, but Madison would not get its first field goal attempt of the period until the 3:05 mark. The Bulldogs’ lone points of the second quarter came from Yolaine Luthi with 2:26 left before the break.
Northern Heights finished the half on a 7-0 run to take a 21-8 lead to the locker room.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over 25 times in the first half. Between offensive rebounds and forced turnovers, Northern Heights managed to create 32 shot opportunities in the first 16 minutes while holding Madison to just eight.
However, the Wildcats gave up 11 turnovers of their own, something that their head coach, Lanny Massey, attributed to a lack of focus and energy.
“I thought we came out in the first half and didn’t play with a lot of focus or a lot of energy and it kind of showed,” Massey said. “I got into the girls a little bit, kind of chewed on them pretty good at halftime about how they weren’t real focused in pregame and we played like we weren’t focused in pregame. We needed to come out and start the third quarter like I know we could play.”
Northern Heights blasted Madison 19-4 in the third quarter to blow the game wide open and force a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Massey said that he thought “three or four minutes” into the second half, his team started to play better, but he was still somewhat disappointed by the effort he saw.
“When we finally did get wound up, I think things started working really well for us,” Massey said. “I know we didn’t give up a lot of points tonight, but I know we can play with a lot more energy than we did tonight and that was what was frustrating me.”
The Wildcats struggled to shoot the ball, turning in just a 36% (20 of 56) effort, but they still managed the blowout by creating 27 more shots than Madison. Massey said that’s what he wants his team to do, particularly on nights when the Wildcats are struggling to score.
“A big part of the offensive weapons for us is to have more shots than you have,” he said. “Usually it works out if you can get 15, 20 more shots than the other team, even if you shoot poorly, you’ve got a reasonable chance to win. I’m a big believer in defense. I have been my whole life. It doesn’t matter what sport, so that’s where we hang our hat and build on the offense from there.”
Aubrey Hinrichs led the Wildcats in scoring with 13, while Kaley Boyce and Caleigh Smart each had eight.
“Aubrey has made huge steps for us from last year to this year,” Massey said. “She played quite a bit for us last year. She’s made huge steps and become an offensive threat.”
Madison head coach Vanessa Kresin said that it was a tough game, particularly when it came to turnovers, but that she was proud of the effort her team put out on the floor.
“Defensively, I thought — even though the score didn’t quite portray it — we took care of what we needed to,” Kresin said. “We just couldn’t take care of the ball offensively, which turned their defense into their offense. We struggled with taking care of the ball. You can’t win games with [39] turnovers. … But at the end of the day, the girls played hard.”
Kresin pointed out that she has a very young team, both as far as age and experience are concerned, and that they are still continuing to grow and develop as basketball players.
“We’re a young team,” she said. “We’ve just got to keep improving. Playing against older, experienced teams like Northern Heights, there’s no shame in walking away with that.”
Sophomore Yolaine Luthi led the Bulldogs with 12 points, and Kresin noted Luthi as one of her young players with a great deal of potential.
“Yolaine’s growth from freshman year to now is just amazing,” Kresin said. “She continues to get better game in and game out. It’s just a confidence thing with her. You look at her and you know the kid’s athletic. It’s just trying to build up that confidence and repetition, because she’s pretty green to the game of basketball as well. She improves and she’s building that confidence and she’s realizing that, hey, it’s kind of fun to win.”
With the victory, Northern Heights improved to 11-3, while Madison fell to 7-9.
MADISON — 6; 2; 4; 7; — 19
NORTHERN HEIGHTS — 9; 12; 19; 9; — 49
Madison — Luthi (12, 4-14), White (4, 2-2), Miser (2, 1-6), Lopez (1, 0-0), Folz (0, 0-3), Engle (0, 0-1), Samuels (0, 0-1), Rockhill (0, 0-1).
Northern Heights — Hinrichs (13, 5-15), Boyce (8, 4-7), Smart (8, 3-5), Brecheisen (8, 2-5), French (4, 2-11), Landgren (2, 1-2), Schlimme (2, 1-1), Galloway (2, 1-1), White (2, 1-1), Dreasher (0, 0-1), Hahn (0, 0-1).
