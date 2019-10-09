Howard E. Blender, 70, died October 7, 2019, at his home in rural Chase County. He was born April 20, 1949, at the Stubenhofer Maternity Home in Strong City, to Philip A. and Ruth G. (Jones) Blender. Howard attended schools in Toledo, Saffordville and graduated from Chase County High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences and Industry from Kansas State University in 1973. He was a member of Saffordville United Methodist Church, Chase County Fair Association, Chase County Extension Council, Chase County Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation, Payton Creek Water District, Kansas Grassroots Association, Elder Hostel of Emporia State University and Toledo 4-H. Howard was a life-long rancher.
On July 4, 1971, he married Trudie K. Long in Saint John. They shared 48 years of marriage.
Howard is survived by: his wife, Trudie, of the home; daughters, Shannon Blocker and husband Jim and their children, Lauren and David, all of Westmoreland, Callie Thomsen and husband Jeremy and their daughter Jenna of Lamont, Corinne Patterson and husband Tom and their daughter Clara of Strong City; and sister, Sharon Gardner and husband George of Saint George.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Saffordville United Methodist Church with Reverend Marilyn Christmore officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Family will greet friends following the memorial service. Memorials may be made to Chase County Fair Association, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
