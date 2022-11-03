Martha Lee Bomberger, Emporia, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Flint Hills Care Center at the age of 81.
Martha Lee Spradlin was born July 4, 1941 in Safford, Arizona, the daughter of Earl Ray and Marjorie (Kaiser) Spradlin. She married Dale Bomberger in 1960, they divorced in 1973, he died in 1991 in Atchison, Kansas. Martha spent her life with LeRoy Ziegler in Nortonville, Kansas from 1975 until his death in 2008. She is survived by her daughters, Anita Louise VanFossen and Rose Marie Vantuyl, both of Emporia, Kansas; sons, Gerald Lee Bomberger, Dekalb, Missouri and Dale Wayne Bomberger, address unavailable; sisters, Mary Cook, Wathena, Kansas, Betty Stancil, Dearborn, Missouri, Rozella Mathis, Nortonville, Kansas; grandchildren, Michael Vantuyl, Mathew Vantuyl, Vanessa Vantuyl, A.J. VanFossen, Sabri VanFossen, Shane Bomberger, Brandy Berry, Mark Decker, Dorothy Baker, Shawna Bomberger, Tiffany Legrand, Joshua Bomberger; great-grandchildren, Andres Chavez, Jaxson Woodruff, Luke Vantuyl, and Leah Vantuyl. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Michael Bruce Bomberger.
She attended school in Dearborn, Missouri, and prior to her retirement she had been a home health aide.
Cremation is planned. Private family services will be held at a later date in the Allen Cemetery, Allen, Kansas.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas, is assisting with arrangements.
