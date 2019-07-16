The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a stream advisory for the Cottonwood River at Emporia, West of Highway 99 that was issued June 20. The stream advisory was a result of a large line break near South Arundel Street.
Repairs have been completed and water samples show no health risk in the Cottonwood River. Water contact in the river is now deemed safe. Local tributaries in the vicinity of the line break may have remnants of elevated bacteria and the public is cautioned to avoid those smaller streams.
