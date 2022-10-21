Gary Dean Pedersen, 80, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Gary was born in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Clarence Christopher and Lola Mae (Johnson) Pedersen. He married Patricia Ann Williams in Emporia on February 23, 1963. She passed away on October 29, 2015. Surviving family members include his sons, Brad Pedersen and wife Debbie of Overland Park, Kansas, Shaun Pedersen and wife Amy of Emporia, Kansas; daughter, Tracy Roach and husband Noel of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Connie Edwards and husband Roger of Blue Rapids, Kansas; grandchildren: Allison and Joshua Pedersen, Tyler and Shelby Pedersen, Kyle and Celeena Pedersen and Dylan, Gage, and AJ Roach; great-grandchildren: Brooklynn and Kinslee Pedersen. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Sowers and her husband Richard.
Gary was employed as a brakeman and later a conductor for Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad for 42 years. He was a member of the United Transportation Union. Gary was a member and leader in 4-H and the Future Farmers of America and had served as Chapter President. Upon retirement from Santa Fe, Gary loved spending his time with his true passion, which was farming.
Cremation is planned. Memorial Services will be at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Rob Clausen. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
A memorial has been established with Hand-In-Hand Hospice, Emporia. Contributions may be sent through the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
