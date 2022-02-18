Bloom House Youth Services is welcoming young people in the community to a free breakfast Saturday morning at the shelter located at 301 W. 11th Ave.
From 8 - 10:30 a.m., youths and their families are welcome to enjoy scrambled eggs, bacon, fruit, English muffins with jam, juice and coffee. Vegan and vegetarian friendly options will be available, too.
“We were thinking about ways to do outreach, so more kids would know we were here,” said BHYS executive director Clara Corn. “We want to do more events that are open to the community, so they don’t have to be homeless to come.”
That means any young person is free to come to the breakfast with friends or family.
“When school’s out there’s a drop in so many kids’ lives for reliable food,” Corn added. “We can’t possibly do this every time school’s out, but we can plan for major times that are coming up like conferences or holiday gaps.”
There’s also talk about offering a breakfast every Saturday, when kids’ in food insecure homes may have more trouble finding a hot meal.
There’s no income requirement to attend the breakfast and Corn said no questions will be asked.
“Anyone who needs it, or even if they don’t need it, can come and get a free meal,” she said. “That’s the most important thing is that it’s available for those who do need it.”
And with more than 11 million children living in food-insecure households in the United States, chances are there are local families that can benefit from an event like this.
Corn said while the shelter has not yet welcomed any homeless youth, some have already started taking advantage of drop-in services and art therapy services.
“Our focus has really been for outreach to get started,” she said. “We want people to know about us and know we’re here.”
For more information about Bloom House, visit www.bloomhouseks.org, call 620-208-1199, or email bloomhouseks@gmail.com or bhys.office@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.