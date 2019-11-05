Kansans have an opportunity to be heard in some important local races today.
The 2019 election includes positions on city commissions and councils, local boards of education, a proposed school bond election for those living in USD 253 and a statewide amendment regarding the census.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight. To find your polling place, visit myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/RegistrantSearch.do
Check back tonight for live updates as the votes are tallied.
