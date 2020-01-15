A fire that destroyed a trailer home in central Emporia Wednesday afternoon is under investigation by the Emporia Fire Department.
At 4:50 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 303 Melody Lane in the trailer home park just northwest of Tyson.
Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene. All occupants of the home made it outside safely and there were no injuries reported immediately after the fire started.
The Emporia Fire Department had the blaze knocked down by about 5:15 p.m., at which time they were beginning their investigation into the cause.
We will have more information on the situation as it develops.
