The summer is always a valuable time to get better.
For the Emporia Energy 16U softball team, it learned a lot about its young team by playing at a higher level of softball, including participating in the 18B Northern Nationals at Trusler Sports Complex.
It had its season end Saturday in the tournament a fourth-place finish and going 2-3 in the tournament.
Emporia avoided elimination in its second bracket play game with a 3-2 victory over the Lawrence Inferno, however, it couldn't repeat that performance against G2 Heat Henderson, 11-6, in its final game.
"The way they responded after having some close games and coming up a bit short in some (Friday), they really responded I thought in that first game," Energy assistant coach Justin Gilpin said. "Kori (Arnold) pitched a really good game. She threw good. Gracie (Gilpin) made some plays at second base.
"We took advantage of our opportunities when got runners on, advanced them and scored them. We were really happy with how the girls competed."
Behind Arnold's performance against the Inferno, the Energy got behind her in the first with an RBI single by Mija Carlson and an RBI groundout by Kaylee Thomas.
The Inferno avoided the shutout in the fifth and cut the deficit to one in the seventh, with the game-tying run aboard. However, Arnold was able to record the final out on a ground ball she fielded and threw to first base for the victory.
Arnold allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four to earn the victory in the circle.
Gracie Gilpin, Rylee Fraser and Carlson each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Arnold was called back into the circle against the Heat and it got on the Energy pitcher early. Arnold left the ball game after one inning, surrendering four runs on three hits.
The Heat extend its lead to 7-0 in the fourth, however, Emporia avoided the shutout with an RBI single by Fraser. In the fifth, the Heat made it 11-1, with three outs from moving on in the tournament, but Emporia did not give up.
The Energy extended the game with a three-run fifth that an RBI single by Gracie Gilpin, Shaylee Ginter scored on an error and Carlson drove in a run on a single.
Emporia scored its final two runs in the seventh — a two-run single by Elleana Bennett.
Gracie Gilpin and Carlson each had two hits in the contest.
Even though it was a fourth-place finish, the tournament was a good learning experience for the youngest team in the field.
"That's the life lesson that they learn from softball — how to compete, how to be a good teammate and doing the little things to be successful," Coach Gilpin said. "We ran into some good competition. A few things didn't go our way, but our girls never quit."
The Energy finishes their summer with a 15-10-1 record. Beside their fourth-place finish at Nationals, they took home the state championship in the ASA 18U Class C division and finished second at the Freedom Festival in Topeka.
"These girls have put in a lot of work over the summer," Coach Gilpin said. "Right now, it's building into success for high school ball and continuing on when they get a bit older."
